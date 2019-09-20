Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
French president says committed to helping Lebanon’s economy

September 20, 2019 8:50 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s president says Paris “is fully committed” to implementing the decisions taken during a conference last year to help Lebanon improve its economy.

Emmanuel Macron made his comments Wednesday while receiving Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is on an official visit to Paris seeking support as dept-ridden Lebanon deals with an ongoing economic crisis.

Lebanon has been slowly enacting certain reforms in order to meet conditions for the release of $11 billion in loans and grants made by international donors in Paris in April 2018.

Macron said the money has been mobilized and that “we have reached an agreement with the Lebanese government for them to be implemented quickly.”

The Associated Press

