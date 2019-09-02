Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Georgia’s prime minister resigns

September 2, 2019 6:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The prime minister of Georgia says he is stepping down as he says his mission is complete.

Mamuka Bakhtadze announced his resignation in a statement on Monday, saying that his mission for the job is “complete at this stage.” Bakhtadze said he would give details at a news conference later in the day.

Bakhtadze assumed office last year as a nominee of the ruling Georgian Dream party. The party has not named his successor yet, but the Georgian opposition is concerned about the possible nomination of the country’s interior minister who has been criticized for his handling of violent protests in the capital Tbilisi in June.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations