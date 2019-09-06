Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany ready to assist Greece in tackling migrant arrivals

September 6, 2019 8:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it is closely watching as the number of migrants reaching the Greek islands has seen a jump.

Government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said the increase in migrants coming to the islands by sea “needs to be taken seriously.” But she also stressed Friday that the latest arrival numbers are significantly lower than during the 2015-2016 surge in mass migration to Europe.

Germany took in the biggest share of migrants from that influx. The flow to Greece dropped when the European Union reached a deal with Turkey to prevent sea crossings.

Fietz says Germany stands ready to assist Greece now through the European Union and bilaterally.

Advertisement

Workers at an overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos were attacked by young migrants Wednesday demanding transfers to the mainland.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot