Germany ready to assist Greece in tackling migrant arrivals

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it is closely watching as the number of migrants reaching the Greek islands has seen a jump.

Government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said the increase in migrants coming to the islands by sea “needs to be taken seriously.” But she also stressed Friday that the latest arrival numbers are significantly lower than during the 2015-2016 surge in mass migration to Europe.

Germany took in the biggest share of migrants from that influx. The flow to Greece dropped when the European Union reached a deal with Turkey to prevent sea crossings.

Fietz says Germany stands ready to assist Greece now through the European Union and bilaterally.

Workers at an overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos were attacked by young migrants Wednesday demanding transfers to the mainland.

