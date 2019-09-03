Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany’s foreign minister in Sudan to talk economy, peace

September 3, 2019 4:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — The Sudanese state-run news agency says the German foreign minister has arrived in Sudan in the first such visit to the African country by a top German diplomat since 2011.

SUNA’s report says Heiko Maas landed in the capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday.

It says the visit is part of Germany’s efforts to help overhaul Sudan’s battered economy and reach peace with armed groups, which remain among the top challenges facing the country’s new administration.

Maas will meet with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the newly-appointed Sovereign Council and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Advertisement

The visit comes two weeks after the formation of a power-sharing government by the pro-democracy movement and the generals who overthrew the country’s longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir after months of mass protests against his rule.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight