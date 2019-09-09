Listen Live Sports

Governor wins early round in legal battle with lt. governor

September 9, 2019 5:52 pm
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s lieutenant governor has lost a preliminary round in her legal fight with the state’s governor over a staffing dispute.

A state judge on Monday denied Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton’s request for an immediate order to reinstate her chief of staff and deputy chief of staff. Her assistants were fired by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration without her consent.

Hampton responded by filing a lawsuit naming Bevin as a defendant.

The legal fight comes as Bevin faces a tough reelection campaign against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. Bevin dropped Hampton from his ticket early this year.

Hampton’s attorney, Joshua Harp, predicts Hampton will ultimately prevail on the merits of her lawsuit, but says she remains hampered by her lack of staff.

Bevin’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

