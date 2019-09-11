Listen Live Sports

Grand jury: 3 police shootings in Tennessee justified

September 11, 2019 1:31 pm
 
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury in Tennessee has determined three police shootings were justified.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the most recent Sullivan County grand jury found officers followed use-of-force policies in all three shootings, two of which were fatal.

The grand jury report says Kingsport police shot and wounded 27-year-old Andrew C. Witt in April after he “charged at an officer with the knife raised.” Witt was later indicted on assault charges and remains jailed.

The two shootings in June were fatal. The report says a Sullivan County deputy fatally shot 32-year-old Terry R. Frost while being dragged by a vehicle and a Bristol officer fatally shot Jason Nash during a struggle.

