Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Greek island ferry crews to launch 24-hour strike Sept. 24

September 17, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Ferry services to Greek popular island destinations face severe disruptions next week due to a strike called by the country’s powerful seamen’s union.

The PNO union says the walkout will keep ferries tied up in port for 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Coastal shipping firms have urged the union to reconsider, saying the strike would harm Greece’s key tourism industry.

PNO said in a statement Tuesday that it is protesting proposed legislation that’s been roundly criticized by labor unions because it will make it harder for them to call strikes.

Advertisement

The country’s umbrella civil servants’ union has also called a 24-hour strike for Sept. 24 to protest the draft law that was presented by Greece’s new center-right government.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies