Group of Polish lawmakers wants Donald Tusk in court

September 6, 2019 12:24 pm
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A group of Polish lawmakers said Friday former prime minister and current European Council President Donald Tusk should face a special court for allegedly failing to protect the nation’s tax system from fraud.

After a year of testimonies from former state officials, including from Tusk, a parliamentary commission said that it found that in 2008-2014 the government under Tusk neglected information of large-scale value-added sales tax evasion.

The commission estimated the losses at billions of dollars.

It concluded that Tusk and his finance minister at the time should face State Tribunal, a court for government members.

The commission is dominated by the current ruling party, the right-wing Law and Justice, who are rivals of Tusk’s own party, Civic Platform, and are wary of Tusk’s continuing influence on Polish politics ahead of general and presidential elections.

The conclusions are to be submitted for a debate in parliament at a yet unspecified date.

