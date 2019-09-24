Listen Live Sports

Guatemala congress to review anti-corruption body’s work

September 24, 2019 10:52 pm
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s congress has created a committee to review, and potentially reverse, work done by a U.N.-backed anti-corruption mission during the past 12 years.

The committee approved Tuesday would have the power to evaluate information from anyone affected by the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala. It could file complaints, review the commission’s financing and request personal information from people who worked on the commission.

The commission ceased its work earlier this month after President Jimmy Morales refused to renew its mandate. Activists and some judges had expressed concern that the government would seek to criminalize its work. The commission investigated and helped prosecute and convict hundreds of people.

The proposal was slipped into the congress’ business Tuesday without appearing on the day’s agenda.

