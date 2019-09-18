Hogan calls for process to compensate 5 wrongly imprisoned

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on attorneys to work out a process to compensate five men who were wrongly convicted of crimes in Maryland.

Hogan called on counsel for the Board of Public Works on Wednesday to work with the state’s chief administrative law judge to immediately put a process into place.

The governor says there’s no question the exonerated men deserve to be justly compensated.

Nearly 50 lawmakers called on the board this month to compensate them. But Hogan says the board doesn’t have the expertise to determine actual damages in such cases.

He says the legislature has failed to address the issue. He says the men shouldn’t have to wait for lawmakers to resolve it, and he’ll push for legislation to lay out specific compensation guidelines next year.

