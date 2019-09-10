Listen Live Sports

Hogan prepared to provide $21M to fight Baltimore crime

September 10, 2019
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state is prepared to provide $21 million to fight crime in Baltimore, if the city provides quarterly performance measures.

Hogan wrote Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Tuesday.

Hogan says the money includes $7 million Young asked for at a meeting last month, as well as grants to police and prosecutors.

Hogan is pledging additional air support from the Maryland State Police to help crime-fighting efforts.

He’s also urging Young to support tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders.

Hogan says the mayor has inherited a difficult situation, “but now is the time to show the people of the city that we are all serious about stopping this deadly violence and getting shooters off of the streets.”

