Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House OKs measure to prevent possible end-of-month shutdown

September 19, 2019 3:52 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed a short-term bill Thursday to prevent a federal shutdown when the budget year ends Sept. 30, and give lawmakers until the Thanksgiving break to negotiate and approve $1.4 trillion for federal agencies.

The Senate is expected to approve the stopgap bill next week. The vote in the Democratic-run House on the bipartisan plan was 301-123.

The agency spending bills would fill in the details of this summer’s budget and debt agreement between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The Republican-controlled Senate is struggling over how to move ahead with its versions of the follow-up spending bills. There is partisan skirmishing over the boundaries of the budget agreement and Trump’s moves to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border fence without congressional approval.

Advertisement

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved three noncontroversial measures on unanimous votes as the sniping continued in the wake of Wednesday’s Democratic filibuster of the almost $700 billion defense bill and other legislation.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Senate Democrats accused Republicans of shortchanging health and education programs to finance the border project and would permit the president to transfer military dollars for the wall again.

But Democrats also want to maintain some leverage over Trump by holding back the Pentagon measure he cares most in order to help force compromises on the domestic bills important to their party.

“We’re at a crossroads right now,” said the committee chairman, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who is caught in the middle of a battle between Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York. “I don’t know what will happen.”

In the House, Pelosi and the top Republican simply want the Senate to act. The second-ranking House Democrat, Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, was one of several lawmakers who said there’s no reason that Congress cannot complete the spending bills before Thanksgiving.

“I had discussions yesterday with Schumer. I think we can get this done,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who called the Senate’s battles “more theatre than anything — I think we’ll get it done.”

The House-passed measure also extends some expiring federal programs and replenishes Trump’s bailout of farmers who’ve been hurt by the U.S. trade dispute with China. Democrats say Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is favoring certain crops over others, and Democrats won language requiring a report on where the bailout money is going.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year