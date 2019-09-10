Listen Live Sports

Hungarian journalist wounded in fighting in Libyan capital

September 10, 2019 6:19 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Hungary’s foreign ministry says a Hungarian journalist has been wounded in clashes between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Tamas Merczel, a ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday that photojournalist Gergely Szabo was hurt in a bombing in Tripoli on Saturday and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Libya’s Foreign Ministry says Szabo, who works for RTL television, was wounded in an airstrike by the self-styled Libyan National Army on Tripoli’s southern Salah al-Deen area.

A spokesman for the forces didn’t answer calls seeking comment.

The self-styled army launched an offensive on Tripoli in April, clashing with militias allied with the U.N.-supported but weak government in the city.

The battles have stalled over the past weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches.

