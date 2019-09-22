Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iraq officials: New strike targets military base, no damage

September 22, 2019 1:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — An Iraqi security official and a militia commander say a new airstrike has targeted a military base in the western Anbar province.

Sunday’s strike missed the base, landing outside the perimeter and causing no damage or casualties.

The airstrike was the latest in a series of unclaimed strikes on weapons depots and bases of Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

The Popular Mobilization Forces blame the string of bombings on Israel, which frequently targets Iranian interests in neighboring Syria.

Advertisement

A PMF commander told The Associated Press that the base is 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Syrian border.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

The official and commander spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

It was not clear whether the attack was carried out by a drone or jet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress