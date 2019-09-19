Listen Live Sports

Israel defends checkpoint shooting as video raises concern

September 19, 2019 10:38 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say security guards at a checkpoint near Jerusalem were in “immediate danger” when they shot and killed a Palestinian woman carrying a knife, after a widely circulated video of the shooting raised concerns about excessive force.

The video of the shooting early Wednesday appears to show a private security guard firing at the woman from several meters (yards) away at the Qalandia checkpoint, just outside Jerusalem. The woman drops what appears to be a knife before falling to the ground.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing attacks against Israeli security forces and civilians in recent years. But human rights groups say Israeli forces often use excessive force, opening fire when suspects could have been disarmed and detained through non-lethal means.

