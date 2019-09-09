Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israeli PM’s bid to place cameras at polling stations fails

September 9, 2019 6:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed in his bid to legislate that cameras be installed in polling stations to prevent what his supporters claim is voting fraud in Arab districts.

A parliamentary committee voted it down Monday before it reached the plenum.

Netanyahu sought to pass the legislation a week before elections. He’s accused his opponents of conspiring to “steal” the election.

Netanyahu insists the proposal was a matter of transparency. It drew renewed accusations that he was promoting racism and incitement against the country’s Arab minority.

Advertisement

With his career on the line, Netanyahu has increasingly been embracing some tactics of President Donald Trump. Netanyahu routinely lashes out at the media, the judiciary, the police and his political opponents, claiming there is a conspiracy of “elites” to oust him.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
9|10 3rd Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare...
9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US