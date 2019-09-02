Listen Live Sports

Israeli TV airs recording of Netanyahu berating minister

September 2, 2019 2:42 pm
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli news station has aired recordings of the prime minister shouting at a senior Cabinet minister and trying to intervene in regulations governing television broadcasting.

The audio clips published on Monday come just two weeks before Benjamin Netanyahu seeks re-election in a do-over vote after failing to secure a parliamentary majority in April.

He also faces possible indictment next month for corruption charges, including two cases involving alleged backroom deals with media outlets.

The clips’ release by Israel’s Channel 13 appeared aimed at underscoring the prime minister’s obsession with controlling the media.

In the recordings from 2017, Netanyahu is heard shouting “Have you gone crazy?” at then-Communications Minister Ayoub Kara and discussing ways to keep a favorable news outlet on the air.

Business News Government News Media News

