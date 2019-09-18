Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Japan exports sink on weaker trade with China, US

September 18, 2019 3:14 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports fell 8% in August from a year earlier, as trade tensions took a growing toll on demand across the region.

Exports of machinery, vehicles and chemicals all declined, the Finance Ministry reported Wednesday.

Exports totaled 6.1 trillion yen ($56 billion), while imports slipped 12%, the fastest rate in almost three years, to 6.3 trillion yen ($58 billion), suggesting slack demand inside Japan.

Shipments to the U.S. slipped 4.4% in dollar terms, to 1.2 trillion yen ($11 billion), while imports from U.S. dropped 9% to 718.4 billion yen ($6.6 billion). The surplus with the U.S. rose nearly 4%, the report said.

Trade with China took a bigger hit, with exports sinking 12% and imports down more than 8%. Exports to most other Asian countries also fell.

The yen’s growing strength against other currencies was a factor. But overall export volumes fell nearly 6% and import volumes also fell by 6% as trade tensions between the U.S. and China and between Japan and South Korea reverberated across supply chains.

Trade could rebound in coming months, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

“The big picture, though, is that exports are likely to remain weak over the coming year,” he said.

A government survey of businesses released Wednesday showed sentiment at its worst since the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami which devastated a swathe of Japan’s northeastern coast.

Looming over the outlook is a sales tax hike due to take effect in October that is likely to hit big purchases hardest, Capital Economics said.

This story has been corrected to show that exports fell 8% year-on-year in August.

