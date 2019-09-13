Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge: Confederate statues will stay in Charlottesville

September 13, 2019 8:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has blocked the city of Charlottesville’s effort to remove Confederate statues.

The Daily Progress reports the three-day civil trial that ended Friday included a judge’s ruling preventing the removal of statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

The planned removal of the Lee statue prompted a white nationalist rally in 2017 in which counter protester Heather Heyer was killed.

Residents had sued Charlottesville, citing a state law that protects war memorials. The city said that law violated the U.S. Constitution because the statues send a racist message.

Advertisement

Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore ruled Wednesday that the law’s intent was historic preservation not discrimination. He issued a permanent injunction preventing the removal.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Moore said Friday he’ll award the plaintiff’s attorneys’ fees but will weigh arguments before determining the amount.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII