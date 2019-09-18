Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge denies Missouri request to allow 20-week abortion ban

September 18, 2019 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by Missouri to allow a ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect while the state waits for further court action.

The Kansas Star reports that U.S. District Court Judge Howard Sachs had previously paused parts of Missouri’s new abortion law. It was set to go into effect Aug. 28 and criminalizes abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

It also triggered bans at 14, 18 and 20 weeks if the initial eight-week ban was found unconstitutional.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction Aug. 27 against the bans based on gestational age. The state immediately appealed the judge’s decision to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. It’s not clear when the appellate court will hear the case.

Advertisement

Missouri asked Sachs to reinstate just the 20-week abortion ban during the appeal.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year