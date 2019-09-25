Listen Live Sports

Justice Department faces setbacks in illegal influence fight

September 25, 2019 5:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department official says the outcome of three recent cases shows the difficulty of prosecuting allegations of illegal foreign influence.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers says the U.S. has made progress in enforcing laws on foreign lobbying.

But he acknowledged the challenges as he spoke to reporters Wednesday. It was a day after a judge dismissed foreign lobbying charges against a onetime business partner of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That came after prosecutors closed an investigation into lobbyists Tony Podesta and Vin Weber without charges. In another recent case, a jury acquitted prominent Washington lawyer Greg Craig of lying to the Justice Department about his work for Ukraine.

Demers said the U.S. won’t be deterred from pursuing future cases despite the setbacks.

