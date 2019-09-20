Listen Live Sports

Lawyers’ group asks Supreme Court to review ‘Serial’ case

September 20, 2019 3:22 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has asked the Supreme Court to review the case of a Maryland man convicted in a case chronicled on the podcast “Serial.”

News outlets report the group filed an amicus brief in the case of Adnan Syed.

The brief says Syed was not given a proper opportunity to investigate an unbiased and credible alibi witness.

It also says the decision by Maryland’s highest court to deny Syed a new trial and reinstate his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend will impact criminal defendants “far beyond Maryland’s borders.”

Syed’s lawyer during the trial, Cristina Gutierrez, failed to contact a woman who said she saw Syed at a library at the time prosecutors say he strangled his ex-girlfriend in 1999.

This story has been corrected to show that the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed the amicus brief, not attorneys for Syed.

