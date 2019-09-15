Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Legal showdown looms over House subpoena to intel director

September 15, 2019 12:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting director of national intelligence is refusing to comply with a subpoena to turn over a whistleblower complaint , setting up a legal showdown this week between the Trump administration and a House committee.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that intelligence chief Joseph Maguire declined to release the complaint because he was instructed not to by a “higher authority” since it involves privileged communications.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff says no intelligence director has ever refused to turn over a whistleblower complaint to Congress.

Schiff says the committee will “do everything necessary” to get the complaint.

Advertisement

The committee is requiring that Maguire testify Thursday unless he complies with the subpoena.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Schiff isn’t revealing the subject of the whistleblower’s complaint.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in