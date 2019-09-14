Listen Live Sports

Libyan self-styled army says 3 fighters killed near Tripoli

September 14, 2019 7:09 am
 
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The self-styled Libyan National Army says three of its forces, including two commanders, were killed in a drone attack by militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported government.

It says the attack took place Friday in the town of Tarhuna, around 88 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of the capital, Tripoli.

Tarhuna is controlled by the LNA, whose leader, Khalifa Hifter, launched an offensive to take the nearby capital in April.

The months-long fighting has killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people.

Hifter’s forces already control large swathes of the country’s east and south.

The fighting threatens to plunge Libya into another bout of violence on the scale of the 2011 conflict that ousted dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

