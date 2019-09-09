Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Lithuanian asks US Supreme Court to clarify extradition law

September 9, 2019 1:46 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — An ex-Lithuanian judge jailed in Chicago is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on her pending extradition to Lithuania, where she faces charges linked to her allegations a pedophile network victimized her 4-year-old niece.

A 46-page high-court filing by Neringa Venckiene’s (vehn-KEE’-ehn-nayz) lawyers last week argues the Supreme Court hasn’t updated guidance on key aspects of extradition law since the 1800s. It says Venckiene’s case presents a chance at clarity.

A Chicago-based appeals court deemed the 48-year-old’s extradition lawful based partly on an 1896 ruling.

Before her 2018 arrest, Venckiene worked as a suburban Chicago florist. She told The Associated Press she fears being killed if returned to Lithuania. She is charged with disobeying an order in 2012 to relinquish custody of her niece.

