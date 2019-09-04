Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Little Rock commission won’t reinstate Little Rock officer

September 4, 2019 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A city commission has decided a white Little Rock police officer who was previously fired for fatally shooting a black motorist should not be reinstated to the police force.

The Little Rock Civil Service Commission made its decision late Wednesday to uphold the termination of former Officer Charles Starks following a daylong hearing.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Bradley Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.

Pulaski County prosecutor Larry Jegley in April declined to file charges against Starks. Jegley said the car was moving and an “imminent threat” that justified the use of deadly force.

Advertisement

Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Blackshire’s family filed a federal lawsuit in June claiming Starks and the second officer used excessive deadly force and failed to provide medical care.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot