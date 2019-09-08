Longtime Virginia Beach worker appointed acting city manager

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A longtime Virginia Beach employee will serve as the city’s acting top executive, filling a post that became vacant due to a resignation last month.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the City Council appointed Tom Leahy acting city manager last week. The move comes after former city manager Dave Hansen resigned amid criticism for his response to a May mass shooting by a city employee.

Leahy previously served as director of public utilities and since 2016 has been deputy city manager.

He is a graduate of the University of Virginia who started working for the city in 1980. He has a master’s of public administration from Old Dominion University.

Advertisement

According to the newspaper, Leahy will receive a 10 % bump from his roughly $195,000 salary. He’ll serve until a new city manager is hired.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.