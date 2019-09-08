Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Longtime Virginia Beach worker appointed acting city manager

September 8, 2019 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A longtime Virginia Beach employee will serve as the city’s acting top executive, filling a post that became vacant due to a resignation last month.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the City Council appointed Tom Leahy acting city manager last week. The move comes after former city manager Dave Hansen resigned amid criticism for his response to a May mass shooting by a city employee.

Leahy previously served as director of public utilities and since 2016 has been deputy city manager.

He is a graduate of the University of Virginia who started working for the city in 1980. He has a master’s of public administration from Old Dominion University.

Advertisement

According to the newspaper, Leahy will receive a 10 % bump from his roughly $195,000 salary. He’ll serve until a new city manager is hired.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US