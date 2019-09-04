Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks hold onto gains, led by tech

September 4, 2019 12:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher at midday Wednesday, led by gains in Apple and other technology stocks.

Apple rose 1.3% and Intel gained 3.2%. Banks also showed strength as JPMorgan and Bank of America rose more than 1%.

Wall Street’s advance follows big gains in Asia as Hong Kong’s government withdrew a controversial extradition law that set off three months of protests there.

The S&P 500 rose 26 points, or 0.9%, to 2,932.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 214 points, or 0.8%, to 26,332. The Nasdaq rose 81, or 1%, to 7,955.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.47%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following big gains in Asia as Hong Kong’s government withdrew a controversial extradition law that set off three months of protests there.

Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest winners in early trading Wednesday. Texas Instruments rose 2.3% and United Technologies rose 1.7%.

The S&P 500 rose 21 points, or 0.7%, to 2,928.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 196, or 0.7%, to 26,316. The Nasdaq rose 73, or 0.9%, to 7,947.

Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index, the Hang Seng, soared 3.9%.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.

