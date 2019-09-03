Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead declines on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Technology companies led stocks broadly lower as disappointing economic data and the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war put investors in a selling mood.

The sell-off Tuesday came as markets opened after a long weekend to expanded tariffs between Washington and Beijing and little sign that talks would restart soon.

Chipmakers, which rely heavily on sales to China, came under pressure. Qualcomm sank 3.4%.

Boeing dropped 2.7% after United Airlines and American Airlines took steps to delay until December the expected return of the 737 Max jets.

The S&P 500 fell 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,906.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 285, or 1.1%, to 26,118. The Nasdaq lost 88, or 1.1%, to 7,874.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 1.47%.

11:45 a.m.

Technology stocks led a broad decline in midday trading on Wall Street as traders turned pessimistic again about the prospects of the U.S. and China resolving their trade dispute.

Chipmakers, which do a lot of business in China, fell more than the rest of the market Tuesday. Nvidia fell 1.7% and Qualcomm lost 3%

The British pound slumped as investors fret over the latest confrontation over Britain’s departure from the European Union. Lawmakers are challenging Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s insistence that the U.K. leave even without a deal.

The S&P 500 fell 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,904.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 334, or 1.3%, to 26,065. The Nasdaq lost 74, or 0.9%, to 7,888.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 1.44%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as traders turned pessimistic again about the prospects of the U.S. and China resolving their trade dispute.

Chipmakers fell more than the rest of the market in early trading Tuesday.

Those companies do a lot of business in China and stand to lose greatly if the conflict drags on. Nvidia fell 1.7% and Qualcomm lost 1.4%

The British pound fell as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said he would call an early election if his opponents pass legislation that would block his plans to leave the European Union by an Oct. 31 deadline.

The S&P 500 fell 18 points, or 0.6%, to 2,908.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279, or 1.1%, to 26,125. The Nasdaq lost 33, or 0.4%, to 7,928.

