Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland county officials discuss racial equity program

September 17, 2019 4:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland’s largest county are scheduled to discuss a measure to create a program to address issues of racial equity and social justice.

Montgomery County Council President Nancy Navarro and other county officials are scheduled on Tuesday to discuss a bill to create a Racial Equity and Social Justice Program for county government.

Navarro says while the county has a proud history of embracing its diversity, disparities continue to exist in education, employment opportunities, health care and housing across races and ethnicities, income levels, genders and English language proficiency.

The measure, which has been co-sponsored by the full council, creates a new executive branch Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice. It requires the county executive to adopt a county-wide racial equity and social justice action plan by regulation.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies