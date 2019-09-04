Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland lawmakers urge compensating wrongly incarcerated

September 4, 2019 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Nearly 50 Maryland lawmakers are calling on a state board to compensate five men who were wrongly convicted of crimes and spent 120 years in prison.

The letter, which was made public Wednesday, was signed by 49 members of the House of Delegates and sent to the Board of Public Works.

The board includes Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

The letter says Maryland judges and prosecutors have found the men are innocent. Some petitions for compensation to the board have been pending without a response for over a year.

Advertisement

Attorneys have requested the state compensate them $100,000 for each year of incarceration, a total of $12 million.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

The five petitioners are Jerome Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Walter Lomax, Clarence Shipley and Hubert James Williams.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia