Maryland political consultant pleads guilty to wire fraud

September 18, 2019 4:40 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Maryland political consultant has pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme to solicit millions of dollars in contributions through scam political action committees.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 55-year-old Kelley Rogers of Annapolis pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of wire fraud. Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski said in a news release that Rogers defrauded citizens across the country.

Prosecutors say that sometime in 2014, Rogers said donations for one PAC would be spent to support military veterans. Instead, he spent nearly all of the money raised to benefit himself, his associates, and his PACs.

As part of his guilty plea, Rogers agreed to pay $491,299 in restitution to victims of his fraud scheme, and to a forfeiture money judgment of $208,954.

