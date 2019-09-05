Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Mexican cartel forces gas stations to refuse army vehicles

September 5, 2019 5:34 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican federal prosecutors say they have received complaints that gas stations in the northern border state of Tamaulipas are refusing to fill the tanks of army and police vehicles.

The problem is centered in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. Nuevo Laredo has long been dominated by the old Zetas cartel, which has given birth to a splinter group known as the Northeast Cartel.

The Attorney General’s Office said Thursday it is investigating it as a criminal case of refusal of service.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was asked Wednesday about reports that the cartel had threatened to attack service stations that sell gas to the army. He said the problem was being addressed without punishing the gas stations.

