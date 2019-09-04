Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexican president promises AFl-CIO head new labor policy

September 4, 2019 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andre?s Manuel Lo?pez Obrador has met with the head of the largest U.S. labor group, the AFL-CIO.

Lo?pez Obrador’s office said Wednesday he promised AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka that Mexico will enforce new, stricter labor laws. He also called for ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

The labor law changes seek to eliminate the longstanding practice in which pro-company “protection” unions sign contracts behind workers’ backs.

Companies often find or form compliant unions and sign contracts before they even open factories in Mexico.

Advertisement

Unions will now have to publish public notices about upcoming contract votes and provide prior information to union members.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

The new law came amid pressure on Mexico to tighten its labor rules as part of the new trade agreement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot