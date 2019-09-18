Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Michigan joins New York in banning flavored e-cigarettes

September 18, 2019 12:50 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has joined New York in banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as federal health officials investigate the cause of hundreds of serious breathing illnesses in people who have used vaping devices.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released details of the ban Wednesday and gave retailers, including online sellers, two weeks to comply. The ban includes menthol and mint flavored products.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Sept. 4 that Michigan would move toward banning flavored e-cigarettes, accusing companies of using candy flavors and deceptive advertising to appeal to kids. New York officials approved its ban Tuesday.

Federal health officials have not identified a single device or ingredient involved in the lung illnesses. President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.

