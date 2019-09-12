Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Michigan police officer fired for Klan document seen at home

September 12, 2019 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A white Michigan police officer whose house had an apparent Ku Klux Klan document on display and for sale has been fired.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson says Charles Anderson was fired after a disciplinary hearing Thursday. Peterson says a redacted version of the inquiry report would be released to the public sometime next week.

The Muskegon Police Department opened an internal investigation of Anderson after a potential homebuyer, who is black, reported seeing a framed KKK application at Anderson’s home.

Anderson served on the Muskegon police force since 1997. He was cleared of wrongdoing in the 2009 shooting of an unarmed black man, who, an investigation found, used Anderson’s police radio and another object to severely beat the officer.

Advertisement

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson has said the results of the city’s inquiry will determine whether the shooting will be re-evaluated.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate