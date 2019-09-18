Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Minnesota probe says man fatally shot by police had knife

September 18, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a man fatally shot by a St. Paul police officer last weekend had confronted him with a knife before he was killed.

The BCA, which is investigating the shooting, says Officer Steve Mattson was on patrol in the Midway neighborhood shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday when his squad car was rear-ended at an intersection by 31-year-old Ronald Davis. Authorities say Davis was holding a knife when he exited his vehicle and ignored Mattson’s commands to drop it. During the confrontation, Mattson shot Davis.

The BCA says a knife was recovered next to Davis’ body.

The officer’s body camera was activated during the shooting. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has asked Police Chief Todd Axtell to release the footage “as soon as reasonably possible.”

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year