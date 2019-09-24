Listen Live Sports

Minnesota Rep. Hagedorn calls Warren ‘national socialist’

September 24, 2019 10:02 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota congressman has drawn sharp criticism for describing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a “national socialist” on his Facebook campaign page, a term usually understood to mean Nazis.

Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn attacked the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate for “socialist extremism” in a post Tuesday in which he vowed to keep working with President Donald Trump.

Hagedorn later edited the post to replace the term with “Democratic socialist.” Spokesman Jake Murphy said Hagedorn was referring to Warren’s “socialist agenda” and updated the post so it wouldn’t be misconstrued.

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin called the post “completely reprehensible.” Martin said Hagedorn should apologize to Warren.

