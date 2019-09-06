Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Naval Academy investigating report of noose

September 6, 2019 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy is investigating a report that a noose was hung on academy property on the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement Friday that the noose was found in a construction zone off-limits to staff.

Buck said while it’s possible the noose was part of a hoisting system to complete ductwork, the academy will investigate it because it “takes all allegations of race hate very seriously.”

Carl Snowden is chairman of the Caucus of African-American Leaders. He says the caucus was contacted anonymously about a noose being hung on Aug. 28, the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The group contacted the academy.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

This story has been edited to correct verb to “hung” instead of “hanged” throughout.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'