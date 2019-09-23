Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nazi symbols found painted on synagogue in northern Michigan

September 23, 2019 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — Officials say graffiti that included Nazi symbols was found spray painted on a synagogue in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

David Holden, president of Temple Jacob in Hancock, says the graffiti was discovered Saturday by someone who noticed the vandalism and called police. The Daily Mining Gazette reports swastikas were spray-painted on the synagogue, as well as the symbol of the SS, a Nazi paramilitary organization.

Holden says nothing was damaged inside the synagogue. Police are investigating.

The newspaper reports people came by the same day the damage was reported to help clean off the graffiti. Holden says that response was “really remarkable.”

Advertisement

The vandalism was noticed on the same day as the annual Parade of Nations, a communitywide event that includes a parade and a multicultural festival.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: The Daily Mining Gazette, http://www.mininggazette.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress