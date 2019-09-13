Listen Live Sports

Nicaragua group says 17 govt foes from countryside killed

September 13, 2019 5:37 pm
 
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A Nicaraguan human rights group says it has documented the killings of 17 government opponents from the rural north this year.

Vilma Nuñez is president of the Nicaraguan Human Rights Center. She said at a news conference Friday that witnesses described killings by police and “paramilitaries” in a “new repressive phase.”

Nuñez says the victims were all opposed to the government of President Daniel Ortega and participated in protests that roiled Nicaragua last year. She says that there were no arrests in any of the cases and that police attributed many of the murders to personal disputes.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nicaraguan police and alleged paramilitaries were involved in the repression of street protests that resulted in 325 deaths in 2018.

