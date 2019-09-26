Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding man in Maryland

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police officials say officers in suburban Washington fatally shot a man armed with two knives after he made threats and nonlethal attempts to subdue him were not successful.

Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan says 10 officers from three agencies were involved in the confrontation with the man Thursday morning in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Donelan says officers engaged with the man over the course of about a half hour, attempting to take him into custody. She says tasers, pepper spray and a gun that fires nonlethal bean bags were deployed but did not subdue him. She says multiple officers fired when he threatened an unarmed officer.

Donelan declined to disclose the man’s race. She says it has “nothing to do with what happened today.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.