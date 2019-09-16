Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Officials identify officers in fatal Richfield shooting

September 16, 2019 2:14 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have released the names of five officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Minnesota man who livestreamed the final moments of his life.

Brian Quinones was shot Sept. 7 after leading police on a chase that started in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina and ended in Richfield.

Authorities have said Quinones got out of his car and confronted officers with a knife before he was shot. His brother said afterward that Quinones had been having suicidal thoughts. While he was driving, he livestreamed himself on Facebook.

Five officers are on paid administrative leave. They are: Nicholas Pedersen and Benjamin Wenande, who have both been with the Edina Police Department for four years; and Joseph Carroll, Dylan Schultz and Macabe Stariha, who have been Richfield police officers for four, three and two years respectively.

