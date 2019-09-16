Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma judge refuses to halt ban on abortion procedure

September 16, 2019 5:22 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge is refusing to halt a ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure following a ruling that abortion rights proponents have decried as a “rogue” decision that could threaten women’s reproductive rights.

Oklahoma County District Court Judge Cindy Truong on Monday denied a motion for a temporary injunction that would keep the law from taking effect while the case continues.

The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights challenged the law approved by the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature and signed into law in 2015. The law would prevent the use of instruments used in dilation and evacuation procedures commonly performed in the second trimester.

Oklahoma has agreed not to enforce the ban until the state Supreme Court considers an emergency motion from the plaintiffs.

