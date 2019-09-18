Listen Live Sports

Pakistan: No talks with India until Kashmir status restored

September 18, 2019 11:36 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister says his government will not hold any talks with India until New Delhi lifts a curfew in Kashmir and reinstates the disputed region’s special autonomous status.

Imran Khan said Wednesday he will expose human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir when he addresses the United Nations General Assembly next week in New York.

New Delhi moved to strip the portion of Kashmir it controls of its limited autonomy on Aug. 5. Authorities imposed a sweeping military curfew that’s still in place, and cut off residents from all communication and the internet.

Also Wednesday, Pakistan’s anti-graft body arrested a senior opposition lawmaker on corruption charges, drawing condemnation from the country’s top opposition parties.

Khursheed Shah’s arrest comes shortly after Khan said he would take a firm stand against corruption.

