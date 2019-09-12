Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Pakistani President asks India to lift curbs in Kashmir

September 12, 2019 10:02 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s president has called on India to immediately lift all restrictions on people in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, ignoring opposition calls for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down over his alleged bad governance.

In Thursday’s speech in parliament, Arif Alvi condemned continued human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The speech comes weeks after India downgraded the special status of Kashmir, drawing nationwide rallies in this Islamic nation.

It also comes a day before Khan was scheduled to address a rally in Pakistan-held Kashmir to express solidarity with people in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Khan is currently under pressure by the opposition to quit for failing to improve the country’s economy.

