Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Philippines: Foreign-looking militant dies in suicide attack

September 8, 2019 10:56 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A foreign-looking militant was killed in a suicide bombing attack Sunday on a military detachment that failed to inflict any other deaths or injuries in the southern Philippines, military officials said.

The suicide attacker, who wore a traditional black Muslim woman’s gown, tried but failed to enter a detachment in Sulu province’s Indanan town and died when a bomb the militant was carrying exploded. It was the third known suicide attack in Sulu this year.

Regional military chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said the bomber failed to enter the detachment due to tight security.

A military spokesman in Sulu, Lt. Col. Gerard Monfort, said by phone that troops took cover and assumed combat positions, some behind sand bags, when the militant refused to step away from the outpost’s gate and carried something that bulged in the bomber’s gown.

Advertisement

“A wary soldier yelled at the militant to ‘go away, go away’ and other soldiers who heard him took cover and assumed combat positions,” Monfort said. “Then an explosion killed the militant.”

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

The blast damaged the detachment’s gate but did not cause any other deaths or injuries, Monfort said, adding that there were no civilians in the rural area at the time.

It was the third known suicide bombing this year by militants linked to the Islamic State group in Sulu, including a deadly Jan. 27 bombing by an Indonesian militant couple in a Roman Catholic cathedral in the predominantly Muslim province.

All the suicide attacks were blamed by the military on the Abu Sayyaf, a small but brutal group that has been the target of ongoing military offensives. The Abu Sayyaf has been blacklisted by the U.S. and the Philippines as a terrorist organization.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US