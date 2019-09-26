Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer accused of assaulting girlfriend suspended

September 26, 2019 4:36 am
 
LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A police officer in Maryland accused by authorities of assaulting his girlfriend has been suspended without pay.

The Prince George’s County Police Department says Cpl. Steven Davis was suspended Wednesday.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department says Davis has been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The agency says Davis head-butted, bit and struck his girlfriend with a firearm.

Authorities say the woman called police around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Laurel.

Davis has been with the Prince George’s County Police Department for seven years. Chief Hank Stawinski says the charges “are deeply disturbing” to him.

Records show Davis is at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. Court records don’t identify his attorney.

