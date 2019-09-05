Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Police: Officer fatally shot armed drug suspect in St. Louis

September 5, 2019 8:09 am
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis police officer shot and killed a drug suspect when he tried to get a gun from his pocket.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers approached the man early Thursday after spotting him in a parked car with several people around it in an area known for heavy drug activity.

Police Chief John Hayden says that when officers noticed the man had marijuana on his lap, they tried to arrest him. Hayden says he resisted and police attempted unsuccessfully to subdue him with a stun gun before the fatal shooting. During the struggle, a 7-year-old girl got out of the car and ran to her mother who was nearby. She wasn’t hurt.

Police recovered a fully loaded revolver. The dead man hasn’t been identified.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

