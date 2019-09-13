Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police video shows gunfire, chase in Baltimore shooting

September 13, 2019 7:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Video from a camera worn by a Baltimore police officer shows officers fired their weapons for nearly a minute last month after a suspect flashed his gun twice as he led them on a vehicle chase.

News outlets report police released the video Friday. Authorities recovered more than 150 shell casings from the scene.

Thirty-year-old Tyrone Domingo Banks was pronounced dead at a hospital after the Aug. 28 shooting. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the department hasn’t determined whether Banks fired his weapon.

Police say the 13 officers who fired their weapons will remain on administrative duties during the investigation.

Advertisement

Police have said Banks earlier that week tried to run over an officer and fired at another before escaping when a police chase was stopped upon reaching a highway.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII